Grammy Awards 2024: Das sind die Gewinnerinnen der Grammy-Nacht

Ein neuer Rekord für Taylor Swift, und Miley Cyrus stiehlt allen die Show. Der Musikpreis Grammy ist in der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag in Los Angeles vergeben worden. Die wichtigsten Preise im Überblick.
Das Album des Jahres ist „Midnights“ von Taylor Swift, der Song des Jahres ist „What I Was Made For“ von Billie Eilish, und die beste Aufnahme des Jahres heißt „Flowers“ und stammt von Miley Cyrus. Die wichtigsten Auszeichnungen der diesjährigen Grammy-Nacht gingen ausnahmslos an Frauen. Swift gewann bereits zum vierten Mal in der Kategorie „Album des Jahres“ – und ließ damit Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon und Stevie Wonder hinter sich, die drei Mal mit dieser prestigeträchtigen Trophäe ausgezeichnet wurden. Swift nutzte die Gelegenheit gleich noch, um zu verraten, dass sie im April ein neues Album veröffentlichen wird.
Preise in insgesamt 94 Kategorien
Bei der 66. Grammy-Awards-Show, die in der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag in der Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles stattfand, spielten in den wichtigsten Kategorien wie „Aufnahme des Jahres“, „Song des Jahres“ und „Album des Jahres“ Männer schon bei den Nominierungen kaum eine Rolle sind. Jon Batiste war der einzige männliche Kandidat, der hier gegen eine weibliche Übermacht antrat. Die US-Songwriterin SZA war neunmal nominiert, siebenmal Chancen hatten Victoria Monét und Phoebe Bridgers. Insgesamt wurde der Musikpreis in 94 Kategorien vergeben. Moderiert wurde die Show von dem Comedian Trevor Noah, Gastauftritte gab es von Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel und einigen der Preisträgerinnen und Preisträger – darunter Miley Cyrus, die auch ihre beiden Dankesreden (für beste Solo-Performance und beste Aufnahme) zu Ereignissen machte.
Die wichtigsten Gewinnerinnen (und Gewinner) im Überblick
Hier sind die Gewinner der wichtigsten Grammy-Kategorien. Wir nennen in jeder Kategorie alle Nominierten. Die Namen der Gewinner sind gefettet.
Album des Jahres
► Midnights von Taylor Swift
World Music Radio von Jon Batiste
The Record von Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation von Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd von Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure von Janelle Monáe
Guts von Olivia Rodrigo
SOS von SZA
Aufnahme des Jahres
► Flowers von Miley Cyrus
Worship von Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough von Boygenius
What Was I Made For? von Billie Eilish
On My Mama von Victoria Monét
Vampire von Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero von Taylor Swift
Kill Bill von SZA
Song des Jahres
► What Was I Made For? von Billie Eilish
A&W von Lana Del Rey
Anti-Hero von Taylor Swift
Butterfly von Jon Batiste
Dance the Night von Dua Lipa
Flowers von Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill von SZA
Vampire von Olivia Rodrigo
Bester neuer Künstler
► Victoria Monét
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty
Produzent des Jahres
► Jack Antonoff
Dernst Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter des Jahres
► Theron Thomas
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Justin Tranter
Beste Pop-Solodarbietung
► Flowers von Miley Cyrus
Paint the Town Red von Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? von Billie Eilish
Vampire von Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero von Taylor Swift
Beste Popdarbietung eines Duos/einer Gruppe
► Ghost in the Machine von SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Thousand Miles von Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace von Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone von Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
Karma von Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
Bestes Gesangsalbum – Pop
► Midnights von Taylor Swift
Chemistry von Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation von Miley Cyrus
Guts von Olivia Rodrigo
− (Subtract) von Ed Sheeran
Beste Dance-Aufnahme
► Rumble von Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F von Aphex Twin
Loading von James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before von Disclosure
Strong von Romy & Fred Again
Beste Pop-Dance-Aufnahme
► Padam Padam von Kylie Minogue
Baby Don’t Hurt Me von David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle von Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
One in a Million von Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush von Troye Sivan
Beste Rock-Darbietung
► Not Strong Enough von Boygenius
Sculptures of Anything Goes von den Arctic Monkeys
More Than a Love Song von den Black Pumas
Rescued von den Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna von Metallica
Bester Rocksong
► Not Strong Enough von Boygenius
Angry von den Rolling Stones
Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl von Olivia Rodrigo
Emotion Sickness von den Queens of the Stone Age
Rescued von den Foo Fighters
Bestes Rock-Album
► This Is Why von Paramore
But Here We Are von den Foo Fighters
Starcatcher von Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons von Metallica
In Times New Roman von den Queens of the Stone Age
Beste Alternative-Darbietung
► This Is Why von Paramore
Belinda Says von Alvvays
Body Paint von den Arctic Monkeys
Cool About It von Boygenius
A&W von Lana Del Rey
Beste Metal-Darbietung
► 72 Seasons von Metallica
Bad Man von Disturbed
Phantom of the Opera von Ghost
Hive Mind von Slipknot
Jaded von Spiritbox
Bestes Alternative-Album
► The Record von Boygenius
The Car von den Arctic Monkeys
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd von Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island von den Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying von PJ Harvey
Bestes R&B-Album
► Jaguar II von Victoria Monét
Girls Night Out von Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) von Coco Jones
Special Occasion von Emily King
Clear 2: Soft Life EP von Summer Walker
Bestes Rap-Album
► Michael von Killer Mike
Her Loss von Drake & 21 Savage
Heroes & Villains von Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III von Nas
Utopia von Travis Scott
Bestes Jazz-Gesangsalbum
► How Love Begins von Nicole Zuraitis
For Ella 2 von Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive at the Village Vanguard von Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In von Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine von Cécile McLorin Salvant
Bestes Jazz-Instrumentalalbum
► The Winds of Change von Billy Childs
The Source von Kenny Barron
Phoenix von Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn von Adam Blackstone
Dream Box von Pat Metheny
Bestes Gesangsalbum – Traditioneller Pop
► Bewitched von Laufey
To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim von Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure von Rickie Lee Jones
Holidays Around the World von den Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive von Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 von diversen Interpreten