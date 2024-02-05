Grammy Awards 2024: Das sind die Gewinnerinnen der Grammy-Nacht

1 Grammy-Gewinner 2024: Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish und Finneas (mit Preis-Presenter Lionel Richie), Taylor Swift, SZA und Boygenius (von links oben im Uhrzeigersinn) Foto: AFP/Valerie Macon (4), dpa/Chris Pizzello

Ein neuer Rekord für Taylor Swift, und Miley Cyrus stiehlt allen die Show. Der Musikpreis Grammy ist in der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag in Los Angeles vergeben worden. Die wichtigsten Preise im Überblick.











Link kopiert

Das Album des Jahres ist „Midnights“ von Taylor Swift, der Song des Jahres ist „What I Was Made For“ von Billie Eilish, und die beste Aufnahme des Jahres heißt „Flowers“ und stammt von Miley Cyrus. Die wichtigsten Auszeichnungen der diesjährigen Grammy-Nacht gingen ausnahmslos an Frauen. Swift gewann bereits zum vierten Mal in der Kategorie „Album des Jahres“ – und ließ damit Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon und Stevie Wonder hinter sich, die drei Mal mit dieser prestigeträchtigen Trophäe ausgezeichnet wurden. Swift nutzte die Gelegenheit gleich noch, um zu verraten, dass sie im April ein neues Album veröffentlichen wird.

Preise in insgesamt 94 Kategorien

Bei der 66. Grammy-Awards-Show, die in der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag in der Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles stattfand, spielten in den wichtigsten Kategorien wie „Aufnahme des Jahres“, „Song des Jahres“ und „Album des Jahres“ Männer schon bei den Nominierungen kaum eine Rolle sind. Jon Batiste war der einzige männliche Kandidat, der hier gegen eine weibliche Übermacht antrat. Die US-Songwriterin SZA war neunmal nominiert, siebenmal Chancen hatten Victoria Monét und Phoebe Bridgers. Insgesamt wurde der Musikpreis in 94 Kategorien vergeben. Moderiert wurde die Show von dem Comedian Trevor Noah, Gastauftritte gab es von Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel und einigen der Preisträgerinnen und Preisträger – darunter Miley Cyrus, die auch ihre beiden Dankesreden (für beste Solo-Performance und beste Aufnahme) zu Ereignissen machte.

Die wichtigsten Gewinnerinnen (und Gewinner) im Überblick

Hier sind die Gewinner der wichtigsten Grammy-Kategorien. Wir nennen in jeder Kategorie alle Nominierten. Die Namen der Gewinner sind gefettet.

Album des Jahres

Taylor Swift Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON

► Midnights von Taylor Swift

World Music Radio von Jon Batiste

The Record von Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation von Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd von Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure von Janelle Monáe

Guts von Olivia Rodrigo

SOS von SZA

Aufnahme des Jahres

► Flowers von Miley Cyrus

Worship von Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough von Boygenius

What Was I Made For? von Billie Eilish

On My Mama von Victoria Monét

Vampire von Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero von Taylor Swift

Kill Bill von SZA

Song des Jahres

Billie Eilish mit ihrem Bruder Finneas Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON

► What Was I Made For? von Billie Eilish

A&W von Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero von Taylor Swift

Butterfly von Jon Batiste

Dance the Night von Dua Lipa

Flowers von Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill von SZA

Vampire von Olivia Rodrigo

Bester neuer Künstler

► Victoria Monét

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Produzent des Jahres

Jack Antonoff Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON

► Jack Antonoff

Dernst Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter des Jahres

► Theron Thomas

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter

Beste Pop-Solodarbietung

Miley Cyrus Foto: AFP/AMY SUSSMAN

► Flowers von Miley Cyrus

Paint the Town Red von Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? von Billie Eilish

Vampire von Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero von Taylor Swift

Beste Popdarbietung eines Duos/einer Gruppe

► Ghost in the Machine von SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Thousand Miles von Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace von Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone von Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

Karma von Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

Bestes Gesangsalbum – Pop

Taylor Swift Foto: AFP/ROBYN BECK

► Midnights von Taylor Swift

Chemistry von Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation von Miley Cyrus

Guts von Olivia Rodrigo

− (Subtract) von Ed Sheeran

Beste Dance-Aufnahme

► Rumble von Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F von Aphex Twin

Loading von James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before von Disclosure

Strong von Romy & Fred Again

Beste Pop-Dance-Aufnahme

Kylie Minogue Foto: AFP/FREDERIC J. BROWN

► Padam Padam von Kylie Minogue

Baby Don’t Hurt Me von David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle von Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

One in a Million von Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush von Troye Sivan

Beste Rock-Darbietung

► Not Strong Enough von Boygenius

Sculptures of Anything Goes von den Arctic Monkeys

More Than a Love Song von den Black Pumas

Rescued von den Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna von Metallica

Bester Rocksong

Boygenius Foto: dpa/Chris Pizzello

► Not Strong Enough von Boygenius

Angry von den Rolling Stones

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl von Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness von den Queens of the Stone Age

Rescued von den Foo Fighters

Bestes Rock-Album

► This Is Why von Paramore

But Here We Are von den Foo Fighters

Starcatcher von Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons von Metallica

In Times New Roman von den Queens of the Stone Age

Beste Alternative-Darbietung

► This Is Why von Paramore

Belinda Says von Alvvays

Body Paint von den Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It von Boygenius

A&W von Lana Del Rey

Beste Metal-Darbietung

► 72 Seasons von Metallica

Bad Man von Disturbed

Phantom of the Opera von Ghost

Hive Mind von Slipknot

Jaded von Spiritbox

Bestes Alternative-Album

► The Record von Boygenius

The Car von den Arctic Monkeys

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd von Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island von den Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying von PJ Harvey

Bestes R&B-Album

Victoria Monét Foto: AFP/FREDERIC J. BROWN

► Jaguar II von Victoria Monét

Girls Night Out von Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) von Coco Jones

Special Occasion von Emily King

Clear 2: Soft Life EP von Summer Walker

Bestes Rap-Album

► Michael von Killer Mike

Her Loss von Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains von Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III von Nas

Utopia von Travis Scott

Bestes Jazz-Gesangsalbum

► How Love Begins von Nicole Zuraitis

For Ella 2 von Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive at the Village Vanguard von Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In von Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine von Cécile McLorin Salvant

Bestes Jazz-Instrumentalalbum

► The Winds of Change von Billy Childs

The Source von Kenny Barron

Phoenix von Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn von Adam Blackstone

Dream Box von Pat Metheny

Bestes Gesangsalbum – Traditioneller Pop

Laufey Foto: AFP/VALERIE MACON

► Bewitched von Laufey

To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim von Liz Callaway

Pieces of Treasure von Rickie Lee Jones

Holidays Around the World von den Pentatonix

Only the Strong Survive von Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 von diversen Interpreten